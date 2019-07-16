Huntsville Police searching for debit card thief, says card belonged to police officer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are searching for a debit card thief – with a twist.

Police said an individual used a debit card number belonging to a police officer and charged over $500 at a grocery store.

Luckily, the officer caught the charge quickly, according to investigators.

Police also stated people don’t have to lose their cards to have fraudulent charges, saying credit and debit cards get cloned all the time.

They also suggested anyone unfamiliar with their bank’s online features to sign up for text alerts notifying them of transactions over a certain amount.

Anyone with information on the person’s identity is asked to contact HPD Criminal Investigations at (256) 213-4513.