Hartselle City Schools expecting big influx of new students for upcoming school year

HARTSELLE, Ala. - Hartselle City Schools student body is growing because of recent industrial developments. Officials say they're gearing up for the challenge.

Dr. Dee Dee Jones, superintendent of Hartselle City Schools, said no matter what students deserve a quality education.

Her district is already seeing an increase.

"Yesterday we enrolled sixteen students. And that's not been the average but that was a big day," said Jones.

But it's no coincidence and Hartselle City Schools has been preparing.

"Right now we have a lot of our workforce development and companies expanding. So we have several families moving into Hartselle," she added.

New students are being enrolled at every level.

"We're experiencing some growth in our elementary schools, our intermediate, the junior high and high schools. So its a great thing for Hartselle," explained Jones.

The school district is looking to hire more teachers at different grade levels because they're anticipating a big group of new kids this school year.

"Close to 200, that's what we're looking at," Jones added. "That's what it will average to be. We also have some out of district students who are actually moving into Hartselle and that's a large number."

But Jones said when parents drop their kids off for their first day, they can rest assured they're getting a well-rounded experience.

"The academic success, the athletics that are available, even the arts. Our arts are expanding from the drama to local college street players theater. So there's a lot to offer," said Jones.