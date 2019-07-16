SEC Media Days Day 2 Recap: Georgia talks how to beat Alabama; Tennessee looks to improve in year 2 under Pruitt

HOOVER, Ala. – The last two times that Georgia and Alabama have played each other, it looked as though the Bulldogs had the Crimson Tide on the ropes, but just weren’t able to put them away.

The most recent heartbreak coming in the SEC Title Game, Georgia Head Football Coach Kirby Smart was asked what he has learned from those losses to Alabama other than wanting to win next time.

“Get rid of their backup quarterback right? I mean that’s part of the plan but they do a tremendous job and we haven’t finished the way we need to and to be honest with you a lot of that goes right here to me. We have to do a better job finishing the game and be on top of it. They get some credit for that because they have a good football program they’ve won a lot of football games and they’re a physical team. What I think we’ve shown is we can match that physicality,” said Smart.

Moving on in the day, the Tennessee Volunteers and Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt were one of the later teams to arrive. The Rainsville native finished his first season at the helm with a 5-7 overall record. He is hoping to improve on that in year two.

“The first six months I am at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville I am trying to fix everything. I’m trying to get the weight room right, I am trying to get the practice fields right, and I lost the most important thing to me which was our players in itself. I want to be a better head football coach and I think it starts with trusting the men that you got working for you and we have a fantastic staff at Tennessee,” said Pruitt.

