× Facility dog program ‘Canines for Coping’ launches at Huntsville Hospital

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Getting well is about to be a little less ‘ruff’.

The Women & Children Center at Huntsville Hospital just launched a facility dog program called ‘Canines for Coping’. The new program features Asteroid, a professionally trained facility dog, to serve pediatric and adult patients.

Asteroid is described as lovable golden retriever that will bring comfort and support to patients. Asteroid provides services based on medical goals.

This lovable dog can also be present during procedures and can assist with bereavement.

This is the first hospital in the state of Alabama to offer a facility dog program.

The program is fully funded by Foundation donors.