Be part of the record-breaking rocket launch using #GlobalRocketLaunch

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The launch is over…but organizers with the U.S. Space and Rocket Center still want you to participate. Help celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch by launching your own rocket.

People all over (including Space Camp in Turkey) are participating in the effort by posting pictures and videos on Twitter using #GlobalRocketLaunch. Below are some of our favorite tweets using that hashtag.

Liked our #Apollo50 Rocket Launch? We encourage you to be a part of the #GlobalRocketLaunch and launch your own today! https://t.co/b6Qise3Rsq pic.twitter.com/byKSgX3Qu4 — Space & Rocket Ctr (@RocketCenterUSA) July 16, 2019

