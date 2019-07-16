× Alabama A&M attends SWAC Media Day in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – SEC Media Days are not the only event going on this week, the SWAC held its Media Day at The Westin in Birmingham.

Alabama A&M Head Football Coach Connell Maynor helped lead A&M to its first winning season since 2012 in his first year as head coach. That means the expectations on The Hill are high entering 2019.

“We don’t want to stay flat, we don’t want to go backwards, so we don’t want to have another winning season, we want to have an opportunity to compete for a championship. We need to beat the teams that we beat last year and of course, we got to beat Alcorn, Southern, and Grambling. We play all three of those guys on the road this year so we got a very tough schedule but we’re up for the challenge,” said Maynor.