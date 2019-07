× 1 killed in Tuesday morning shooting near Ardmore

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene of a death investigation.

Deputies said around 2 a.m., one person was shot and killed in the 5000-block of Elkwood Section Road near Ardmore.

While the circumstances are unclear at this point, deputies stated it’s a criminal investigation.

WHNT News 19 has a crew on scene working to gather additional information.