WATCH: Barry’s path comes full circle this week

The remnants of Hurricane Barry are moving north toward Missouri this week, placing the system exactly where it originated over a week ago! Phillippe Papin tweeted out a satellite loop of this track, showing Barry from its start as a MCV over land to its development into a hurricane in the Gulf, to where it is now:

It's been a long 10+ day odyssey since the MCV that ultimately spawned #Barry formed in Missouri. Here is a long wv loop, with Barry's track overaid in 24h snapshots. Ten days later, the remnants of Barry are nearly back where it started & interacting with a mid-latitude trough. pic.twitter.com/eehCni1sMJ — Philippe Papin (@pppapin) July 15, 2019

Barry started near Missouri as a MCV, or Mesoscale Convective Vortex. An MCV is simply a small area of low pressure with associated showers and storms. Berry started as a small feature, and remained relatively small as it travelled from Missouri south down to Georgia. Once the system found itself over the Gulf of Mexico is when it was given the warmth and moisture it needed to expand and strengthen.

The system moved over the Gulf of Mexico on July 10th, became Tropical Storm Barry on July 11th, and then became the first hurricane of the 2019 Atlantic Season on July 13th.

Barry made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near Intracoastal City just before 1PM July 13th, a mere 3 hours after being upgraded to a hurricane. Barry was very quickly downgraded to a tropical storm again after landfall, but maintained its strength as a tropical storm for around another 24 hours.

Finally, by July 15th Barry had weakened back to a remnant low over northern Louisiana. Now what’s left of Barry is moving north toward Missouri – exactly where the system started its journey!

In its lifespan Barry has brought at least 3-5 inches of rain across portions of southern Louisiana and Mississippi, causing widespread flooding to a region that was already oversaturated to begin with. Complete rainfall totals from Barry won’t be known until the storm has completely dissipated later this week.