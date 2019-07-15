× Take the kiddos to Play Days at Hays Nature Preserve

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Catch a break from the heat at the Play Days at Hays.

Join the Green Team at Hays Nature Preserve for a Water Festival on Tuesday, July 16th. From 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. there will be hands-on activities to teach all about water including; conservation, condensation, evaporation, transpiration, filtration, and more.

Sessions are FREE and promise to be fun and educational as children, with an adult, explore and learn about the great outdoors. Organizers say that most sessions are designed for children ages 5-12 years, but all ages are welcome.

Huntsville Utilities will provide hands-on demonstrations and their Pipe Tapping competition team will be here with demos at 10:30, 11:30, and 12:30. Attendees will learn about rain barrels and more with Rhonda Britton from the Alabama Cooperative Extension System.

The event cools down with some old fashioned water play. Organizers suggest a change of clothes and towel to dry off.

For reservations call 256-564-8077 or email Denise.Taylor@huntsvilleal.gov.

