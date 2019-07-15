× SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announces 2020 Media Days are heading back to Atlanta

HOOVER, Ala. – SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced the 2020 SEC Media Days will be at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Sankey announced the new location during his opening remarks in Hoover at the 2019 SEC Media Days.

The SEC office also announced 2021 Media Days will be in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Commissioner is proud of the SEC Network and says they will celebrate their fifth year of broadcasting on August 14.

Regarding sports gambling, Sankey said, “the SEC Presidents and Chancellors have expressed strong support for NCAA national office efforts to seek federal legislation that will regulate sports gambling.”

Sankey also brought up mental health. He said, “Over the last five years SEC student-athletes continually ask to discuss issues around mental health. Moving forward, we will add a formal group to engage, learn from and provide recommendations intended to better support the mental health of our student-athletes.”

Sankey said the conference is always looking to improve officiating, “We have honorable people in the SEC’s officiating program, who approach their work with the highest degree of integrity and a commitment to fairly officiating each competition. Today, we are launching a website SECsports.com/officiating and a twitter account (@SECOfficiating) that will serve as a home for information on our officiating programs.”