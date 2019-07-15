× Pedestrian in critical condition after wreck on Blue Spring Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Emergency crews are at the scene of a wreck involving a pedestrian on Blue Spring Road near Sparkman Drive.

HEMSI Spokesman Don Webster says that the pedestrian did not have a heartbeat but first responders were able to get it going again.

Ambulance crews transported the pedestrian to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in critical condition.

Huntsville Police closed Blue Spring Road between Sparkman Drive and Mastin Lake Road.

We are working to gather more information.