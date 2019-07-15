× New car wash already giving back to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A new car wash is already making a splash in Huntsville.

Shine Time Super Wash, located at 2707 University Drive, will host a grand opening celebration on Friday, July 19.

Customers will receive a free car wash from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Friday, and in return, the car wash will encourage customers to donate to the Huntsville Hospital Foundation.

Proceeds will benefit the Foundation’s Miracle Bash event and the NICU at Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children. The Foundation said they plan to use the proceeds to expand the Regional NICU, better serving sick and premature babies from North Alabama.

In a news release, Shine Time Super Wash Partner Mike Reiney said the cause is personal.

“All three of my children used services provided by the NICU, and I understand how important it is to have access to lifesaving equipment and technology like Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children’s NICU provides. We hope everyone can come enjoy a free car wash while making a donation to benefit these babies and families in our community.”

Locally-owned Shine Time said it offers unique amenities including an express detail polish, one of only five in the country.