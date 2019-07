According to the USGS, a minor earthquake was recorded late Sunday evening in Moores Mill. It was a 2.3 on the Richter Magnitude Scale.

Anything below a 3 on the Richter Magnitude Scale, typically isn’t felt. As of 9am Monday morning, it was only felt by less than a hand full of people.

Here is a look at the Ritcher Magnitude Scale in detail:

According to the USGS, a magnitude 1-3, is “Not felt except by a very few under especially favorable conditions.”

WHNT News 19 Weather Discussion