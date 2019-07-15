× The Alabama Back to School Sales Tax Holiday is this weekend

ALABAMA – Be sure to mark your calendar for the annual sales tax holiday for back to school supplies.

The sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 19 and ends at midnight the following Sunday.

This weekend, shoppers have the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, computers and clothing free of state sales tax. Local sales tax may apply, depending on the municipality or county’s participation in the holiday.

The Alabama Department of Revenue has a quick-reference guide that explains what’s covered and what isn’t.