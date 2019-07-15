Local couple creates board game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Sometimes it seems like everyone around you is in the digital world, on their phones and computers. One local couple is bringing people back to the "real" world, or should we say "fantasy" world, through their new board game, Hedge Lord.

The game concept started with Dustin Timbrook's love of hedge mazes. After a trip to Biltmore Estates in Asheville, North Carolina, the couple was disappointed because the property doesn't have any hedge mazes.

The couple's conversation on the way home cultivated the idea. The couple first made a paper version of the game and now about 2 years later you have the wooden version you see today.

Co-founder Molly Timbrook says the game is more than just your average board game, "It's a piece of art really," she says.

The couple makes every single board game by hand out of a shop at their home. It's not an easy process but they believe it is worth it for the quality.

"It doesn't look like something that was made in a factory in this century, you know it's supposed to be this art piece that you want to show off," said co-founder Dustin Timbrook.

It's a game that will make you think. It requires some strategy. But the Timbrooks say it's simple enough for almost the whole family to get involved

"It's something that we think 7-and-up can comprehend," said Dustin Timbrook.

On Friday, July, 12th The couple shared the game with children at Huntsville steam works summer camp leaving the kids saying "I am the hedge lord!"

If you want to give the game a try, you can play it at several different locations throughout Huntsville, including Green Bus Brewing, Inter-Space Brewing and Old Town Beer Exchange.