LIVE BLOG: Day 1 of SEC Media Days as Commissioner Sankey, Missouri, Florida, LSU take the stage

Posted 11:00 am, July 15, 2019, by , and

Photo: WHNT News 19

HOOVER, Ala. – It’s day one of SEC Media Days from The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama. Today we will hear from SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, Missouri, Florida, and LSU. Here are the coaches and student-athletes we will be hearing from today:

Missouri Tigers

  • Head Coach Barry Odom
  • Kelly Bryant, QB, Sr.
  • Cale Garrett, LB, Sr.
  • DeMarkus Acy, CB, Sr.

Florida Gators

  • Head Coach Dan Mullen
  • Feleipe Franks, QB, Jr.
  • Lamical Perine, RB, Sr.
  • Jabari Zuniga, DL, Sr.

LSU Tigers

  • Head Coach Ed Orgeron
  • Joe Burrow, QB, Sr.
  • Grant Delpit, DB, Jr.
  • Lloyd Cushenberry, C, Jr.

