× July 15th is National Pet Fire Safety Day, do you have a plan?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Your family may have a designated plan during a house fire including what to do and where to meet in case of an emergency. But do you have a plan for your family’s pets during a fire emergency?

Monday, July 15 is National Pet Fire Safety Day.

Every year 500,000 pets are affected by house fires and each year, it’s pets themselves that start around 1,000 of those fires.

It’s up to owners to take steps to keep these situations from happening.

Preventative Steps:

If you have knobs on the front of your stove, you can buy covers that are used for baby proofing

Consider flameless candles — or just be sure to never leave one unattended; a curious cat or a wag of a tail can easily create an emergency

Wrap excess electrical cords up and keep them out of reach – or there are also cord covers you can buy if necessary

If a mishap were to happen, what would you do? Here are some tips to remember when creating an emergency plan for your entire family.

Safety Tips:

Consider keeping leashes by the front door

Train your pets to come when you call

Practice evacuating your house with them

Include pet supplies in your emergency kits

Determine in an emergency who is responsible for grabbing your pets, and who is responsible for their supplies

If there is a fire and your pets are inside, there are ways you can help firefighters rescue them.

Keep your pets near the main entrance when you aren’t home, so the fire department can easily find them

You can also use window stickers to let the fire department know how many pets you have and where they are These stickers are available in stores and online



Fire experts say the most important thing to remember is to never delay your escape, or endanger yourself or your family, to save your pets.