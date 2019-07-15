Join our WHNT traffic team with the “Waze” app

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From I-565 to Church Street, our roads look a lot different these days as cities try to keep up with North Alabama's growing population.

There are more construction projects and more traffic jams. With more people on the roads than ever before, you'll notice our morning traffic reports also have a new look.

The Waze traffic app helps you get where you need to go. Users can see and report crashes, traffic, construction, and hazards.

The app is free to download and if you join our traffic team, we can see your alerts and report them on air.

To join our team just tap the search bar, then click your name at the top. Scroll down to "teams," then click the "WHNT News 19" logo. When you're part of our team you can share the traffic, closures, and hazards you see, and we can share them on air.

An important thing to remember is that you don't want to be on your phone while your driving. You can enable voice commands to use Waze hands-free.

In the app click on the search bar, then click the settings icon on the top left. Click voice and sound, and select how you would like to give commands.

The more people that join our team, the better our traffic reports can be. Every morning from 4:30-7:00 a.m., WHNT will be bringing you real-time traffic updates to help get you where you need to go safely.