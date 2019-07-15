Former Clemson quarterback looks forward to his first season in the SEC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOOVER, Ala. - Kelly Bryant, a four-star dual-threat quarterback out of high school, is looking forward to his first season in the SEC.

Bryant transferred out four games into his senior season after losing the starting job to true freshman Trevor Lawrence, one of the first schools to contact Bryant when he entered the transfer portal, the Auburn Tigers.

"It was probably a little bit maybe like three or four weeks after I announced ... Auburn was one of the schools that I wanted to go to out of high school so I took a visit there, but like I said at the end of the day something within me is telling me to go to Missouri, I enjoyed my visit there as well (and I) meshed well with Coach Malzahn. You know I had one year to get it right and I feel like Missouri was the best position for me to be in," said Bryant.

From Clemson to Missouri, with a possibility of playing at Auburn, Bryant was always destined to be a Tiger.

