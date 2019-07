× Concerts in the Park event canceled due to weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Concerts in the Park has been canceled for Monday, July 15.

Arts Huntsville posted on their social media that “weather conditions, public safety and the ability to set up sound and production for the evening’s performers all factor into the decision to move forward with Concerts in the Park each week.”

Next week’s concert will feature performances by Tres Locos and Dirt Circus!