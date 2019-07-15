Benefit singing to honor man who died in Huntsville wreck, and raise money for his child

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A Grant man died in a wreck on June 8, 2019 near the Jordan Lane overpass at I-565. His death has brought his family, and a community together.

Huntsville Police say Adrian Russell Taylor, 29, was driving west on the exit and failed to stop at the red light.

A Jeep struck Taylor’s vehicle on the driver-side rear, causing his vehicle to spin out and eventually collide head-on with a tree.

Now, Taylor’s family has come together to raise money for his four-year-old son he left behind.

“The community has really come together for Cellan… and for us,” said Mike Keller, Taylor’s Uncle.

Taylor’s family is trying to raise money for Cellan’s future, so the community is holding a benefit on Friday, July 19th. All of the money raised will go to Taylor’s son.

Keller says Taylor was a loving man, who wanted the best for his family.

“He was always trying to bring us all together, even when we had arguments over sill things,” explained Keller.

Taylor’s grandmother, Nancy Keller says Taylor spent days at her house whenever she needed help.

“He spent a full week painting my mantel. He’d always help in any way he could,” said Nancy.

Now they want to help prepare Cellan for his future.

“We want to do what’s best for Cellan,” said Keller.

They’ve invited the community together to hear local bands, and eat pies made by locals to remember Adrian Taylor, and earn some money for Cellan.

Keller says if anything comes from Taylor’s death, he hopes other families will realize that family is the most important part of a person’s life, and that Cellan will be able to use the money for education when he’s older.

The Benefit for Adrian Taylor is on Friday, June 19th at 7:00 p.m. at the Kate Duncan Smith DAR School inside Becker Hall.

If you can’t make the benefit but would like to donate to Cellan, Mike Keller says you can mail donations to 32911 Highway 431 South, New Hope, AL 35760.