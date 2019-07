Back-to-school start dates for Tennessee Valley students 🍎

Students in the Tennessee Valley will head back to school soon with some starting as early as August 1!

Check out when your child returns to class in the list below.

Colbert County

Colbert County Schools – Thursday, August 8

Muscle Shoals City Schools – Thursday, August 1

Sheffield City Schools – Wednesday, August 7

Tuscumbia City Schools – Tuesday, August 6

Dekalb County

DeKalb County Schools  – Wednesday, August 7

Fort Payne City Schools – Wednesday, August 7

Franklin County

Franklin County Schools – Tuesday, August 6

Russellville City Schools – Thursday, August 8

Jackson County

Jackson County Schools – Wednesday, August 7

Scottsboro City Schools – Wednesday, August 7

Lauderdale County

Lauderdale County Schools – Wednesday, August 7

Florence City Schools – Thursday, August 8

Lawrence County

Lawrence County Schools – Wednesday, August 7

Limestone County

Limestone County Schools – Monday, August 5

Athens City Schools – Tuesday, August 13

Lincoln County, Tenn.

Lincoln County Schools – Monday, August 5

Fayetteville City Schools – Monday, August 5

Madison County

Madison County Schools – Wednesday, August 7

Huntsville City Schools – Monday, August 5

Madison City Schools – Wednesday, August 7

Marshall County

Marshall County Schools – Wednesday, August 7

Albertville City Schools – Tuesday, August 6

Arab City Schools – Wednesday, August 7

Boaz City Schools – Wednesday, August 7

Guntersville City Schools – Wednesday, August 7

Morgan County

Morgan County Schools – Thursday, August 8

Decatur City Schools – Wednesday, August 7

Hartselle City Schools – Wednesday, August 7

If we happened to miss your school district, please let us know!