2 arrested in Morgan County accused of drug trafficking, possession

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Officials arrested two men following a drug bust in Morgan County on Friday.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force says they arrested two men on multiple felony drug charges following a search of two different homes in Decatur and Hartselle.

Torris Deshun Turner, 27, of Hartselle, was arrested for trafficking in methamphetamine, according to agents. Officials also said Devin McGuire, 21, of Decatur, was arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and first-degree possession of marijuana.

During the searches, agents said they recovered methamphetamine, marijuana, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

They added the investigation is ongoing and could result in future arrests.