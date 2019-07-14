Signal Issues continue after lightning strike to WHNT

State authorities investigating officer-involved shooting after chase ends in DeKalb County

Posted 7:01 pm, July 14, 2019, by , Updated at 08:07PM, July 14, 2019

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – State authorities are in DeKalb County investigating an officer-involved shooting. We understand from multiple sources the shooting happened after a police chase that involved multiple agencies.

The circumstances around the chase have not been confirmed by police. It is unclear how many suspects were involved or why police were chasing the vehicle.

From a video sent to us by a viewer, it seems that multiple agencies were involved in the chase. The video also shows that officers placed spike strips to try to stop the vehicle.

Google Map for coordinates 34.364888 by -86.003850.

