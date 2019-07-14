Signal Issues continue after lightning strike to WHNT

Man in the hospital after being struck by lightning in Lauderdale County

Posted 2:58 pm, July 14, 2019, by , Updated at 02:59PM, July 14, 2019

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities treated a 70-year-old man after lightning struck him on Saturday.

Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency Director George Grabryan said the call came in around 1:38 p.m. Central Volunteer Fire Department and Shoals Ambulance treated the man at the scene and was later taken to North Alabama Medical Center.

Grabryan said the accident occurred in the 4000 block of Lauderdale County Road 6.

Officials did not release the man’s name.

Google Map for coordinates 34.902811 by -87.790803.

