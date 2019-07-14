Infant flown to hospital after near drowning at Joe Wheeler State Park

Signal Issues continue after lightning strike to WHNT

Posted 3:11 pm, July 14, 2019, by , Updated at 03:26PM, July 14, 2019

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are treating an infant after a near-drowning accident at Joe Wheeler State Park.

Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency Director George Grabryan said the call came in around 12:40 p.m. from the state park.

Grabryan said the accident occurred near the campground. Emergency crews air evacuated the infant to a local hospital and its current condition is unknown.

Rogersville Fire, Rogersville Police, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, & Shoals Ambulance responded to the scene.

