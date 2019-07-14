Huntsville Police search for three armed robbers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police Department is looking for three armed robbers after they robbed a gas station on University Drive.

The Huntsville Police Department says the Petro South gas station on University Drive was robbed by three black men around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators say the three men had their faces covered during the robbery. According to police, the robbers took $1,400 in cash from the gas station.

Surveillance video obtained by WHNT News 19 shows the robbers pushing the gas station cashier and handing him a backup. The robbers then seem to pull out guns and demand the cashier to open the register and put cash into the bags.

Frank Ugwuala was the man behind the register during the robbery.

“They came straight to me and said if I move they were going to shoot me if I try to press any button or anything they will shoot me so I had to cooperate because they had two guns pointed at me,” explained Ugwuala.

If you have any information about the identities or whereabouts of these robbers, please contact Huntsville Police at (256) 722-7100.