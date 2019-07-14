× DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office adds several new K-9 Units

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Over the last several weeks, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has added several new K-9 units.

The new K-9 program includes three new narcotics dogs and two tracking dogs. Two of the new drug dogs will be on the road full-time, while the third narcotics dog will be used in DeKalb County and Fort Payne City Schools.

Fort Payne City Schools Superintendent Jim Cunningham and DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jason Barnett contributed to the new dogs, as well as Representative Nathaniel Ledbetter, Senator Steve Livingston, and Probate Judge Ronnie Osborn.

Several other businesses and organizations also contributed to making the new K-9 units possible. Micah McCreary of McCreary K-9 Facility also helped with the training and certifications.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said, “These new dogs are a great addition to our capabilities in both detecting narcotics and locating people. I’d also like to thank the citizens of our community who helped make these additional K-9s possible.”