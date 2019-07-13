× Tennessee woman killed in Friday night Madison County wreck

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A Flintville, Tennessee woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Friday night.

ALEA officials said Summer Walden, 40, was killed when the 1999 Nissan Maxima she was riding in collided with a 2002 Ford Mustang on Butler Road 10 miles north of Huntsville.

Officers stated Walden was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second passenger and the driver of the Maxima were taken to the hospital. The driver of the Mustang was not injured.