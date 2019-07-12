× Third annual Hope Gala coming to the Jackson Center on Friday, July 26

Huntsville, Ala. – On Friday, July 26, 2019, the Jackson Center will sponsor the third Annual Hope Gala. The silent auction and social hour begins at 6pm with music provided by fusion violinist, Winslow Davis. Doors open for dinner at 7pm with a dessert and coffee Bar to follow, provided by the Jackson Center Culinary Staff.

Proceeds from the Hope Gala will go to Manna House and Not One More Alabama. Manna House is a 501(c)3 Public Charity that provides food assistance to those in need. Not One More Alabama is a non-profit organization whose goal is to save lives, lift the stigma of substance use disorders, and walk alongside those in crisis until there is #NotOneMoreAlabama

The goal of the event is to bring much-needed funding to area non-profit organizations that go the extra mile in helping those in our community. Last year, more than $10,000 was given to the selected non-profit organizations.

This year’s special guest speaker is Jay Town, US Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama. Tickets are $75 per person, $100 per couple.

For more information or to purchase tickets online, click here.