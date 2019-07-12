Tennessee authorities following a trail of crumbs after church burglary

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. – A vandal or group of vandals forced their way into a Franklin County, Tennessee church and left a trail of crumbs…literally.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s office said between 9:30 p.m. on July 8 and 1 p.m. on July 9, a person or group of people broke into Greenshaw Baptist Church, opening and spilling several snacks onto the floor. Investigators said they believed the vandal(s) ate some of the snacks as well.

In addition, the vandal(s) removed candy from a bowl in the sanctuary, according to authorities.

Investigators estimated the damage to the building at $1,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Geroge Dyer at (931) 308-9420.