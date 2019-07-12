× Sand Volleyball Complex to open at John Hunt Park in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Rocket City continues to serve up new opportunities and activities.

A new sand volleyball complex is opening at John Hunt Park in Huntsville. The $3.7 million Sand Volleyball Complex will include state of the art technology for athletes.

This facility will be home to 12 sand volleyball courts and makes Huntsville as a premier location for beach volleyball tournaments and play. ​​​

The new complex will be complete with a concession area and locker rooms.

The ribbon-cutting grand opening is on Friday, July 12th, at 2:00 p.m., followed by an action-packed weekend of games and clinics with volleyball pros.

Mayor Tommy Battle, Parks & Recreation Director Steve Ivey, Sports Commission Director Ralph Stone, Rally Volleyball CEO, and former D1 Volleyball player Colleen Craig, and professional beach volleyball champion Sinjin Smith will be at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.