Robert Mueller public hearing may be delayed one week

(CNN) — The House Judiciary Committee is discussing delaying public testimony from special counsel Robert Mueller one week until July 24 to allow more time for Mueller to testify, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The agreement to delay the hearings in exchange for extended testimony is not finalized, the sources said, and lawmakers are still negotiating.

Mueller has been scheduled to appear on July 17 before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees, in back-to-back sessions where 22 members from each committee would get to question the special counsel.

But the plan sparked an uproar from members on the Judiciary Committee in both parties over the limited time the special counsel was expected to testify, which would have shut out roughly half the panel from asking questions of Mueller.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler’s spokesman Daniel Schwarz said: “”At this moment we still plan to have our hearing on the 17th, and we will let you know if that changes.”

On Friday morning, the Judiciary Committee took an abnormal, brief recess from a hearing about lessons from the Mueller report so members could be informed about the discussions.