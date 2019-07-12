Signal Issues continue after lightning strike to WHNT

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing senior

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are searching for a missing senior from Morgan County.

James Harper is described as 5 ft. 8 in. tall, weighing 130 pounds, and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said he was last seen at Cullman Regional Hospital around 12:30 a.m.

Harper was seen driving a 2010 white Ford F-150 extended cab truck with Alabama license plate 52BK706 and an “I served in Korea” bumper sticker on the rear bumper.

Authorities stated he may be confused or disoriented.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (256) 350-4613.

