Madison County arrests man on child porn charges

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says a tip from another law enforcement agency led to the arrest on Sean Jeffery Bayman.

Investigators say Bayman had electronic devices with several images of child pornography on them.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation took roughly a month. They got a warrant and searched Bayman’s home. That’s when they found the electronic devices, which were searching by forensics experts.

Bayman faces five counts of possession of child pornography. He has been released on a $50,000 bond.