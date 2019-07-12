Limestone County Sheriff’s Office helps get kidnapping victim back home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELKMONT, Ala. - The State Bureau of Investigations has now taken over an investigation in which a woman said she was kidnapped at gunpoint in Double Springs off Highway 278.

The woman, who has not been identified for safety purposes, said two white men abducted her Saturday.

The victim said she was immediately blindfolded and restrained with tape.

She also said told authorities men sexually assaulted her.

The kidnap victim said she made her escape when the men stopped to let her use the bathroom.

That's when the victim said she ran and hid in a cornfield at Shipley Hollow until the men gave up trying to find her.

She walked to knock on doors and was let Into one house on Shipley Hollow Road in Elkmont.

An investigator with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office met her at the house and took her to hospital.

The woman had bruises on face and arms and the hospital executed a rape kit and released her.

The victim is safe and sound at home in Double Springs.