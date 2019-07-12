Huntsville Police Department has 24 graduates during their 60th session

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Police Department held its 60th session of the Huntsville Police Academy's graduation on Friday morning.

24 new officers graduated from the academy after 19 weeks of training.

The graduation was held at the Huntsville Police Department Academy and was filled with proud family members and friends.

The new officers were pinned by their family members.

Many of the officers, like Mandi Boyd, agree that the support from their loved ones is what has gotten them through these tough weeks of training.

"The past 19 weeks has been the hardest and most rewarding thing I've ever done in my life. I cannot wait to get out there and serve the community along with my husband," said Boyd.

Boyd is joining the Huntsville Police Department where her husband, Jonathan Boyd, has been working for the past five years.

Now the graduates are preparing for their next mission: field training.

If you're interested in becoming apart of the Huntsville Police Department you can go to Recruiter Karl Kissich's Facebook page.