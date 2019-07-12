Signal Issues continue after lightning strike to WHNT

Hot diggity dog, did someone say free hot dog?

Posted 11:11 am, July 12, 2019, by

Hot dogs with ketchup and mustard isolated on white background.

Relish the opportunity to celebrate National Hot Dog Day.

MAPCO is celebrating National Hot Dog Day at all 345 of their locations. On Wednesday, July 17th, MAPCO “My Reward$” members can enjoy a free hot dog with their points.

If you’re interested, visit www.mapcorewards.com to sign up for free and learn more about their offerings.

MAPCO has over 345 locations throughout the Southeast United States in Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia with additional locations in Arkansas, Virginia, Kentucky, and Mississippi.

To find a MAPCO  near you, click here.

