Help send WWII veterans to the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge

Huntsville, Ala. – This December will mark the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge.

From December 1944 to January 1945, the German army led an offensive along a 75-mile front in the Ardennes Forest.

US soldiers, stationed in Luxembourg and Belgium and camped for the winter, found themselves tested as German troops tried to turn the tide of war back to Hitler’s favor.

Instead, the German army’s effort to divide the Allied front was thwarted.

Forever Young Senior Veterans is working to send WWII veterans to Belgium fo the 75 anniversary commemoration.

To that end, the group will hold a fundraiser on Saturday, July 27.

The 2019 Honor Prom is a nod to all the WWII veterans who left their school days behind, missing out on senior proms and graduations, to fight for their country.

The event will be from 5:30pm-10:30pm at Insanity Skate Park in Madison. It will begin with a silent auction and cocktails, followed by dinner at 6:30pm. There will also be a live auction, music and dancing.

WWII veterans who participated in the Battle of the Bulge will be in attendance.

Tickets are $75.

For more information, including a link to purchase tickets, click here.