Gov. Ivey appoints judge as new Director of the Board of Pardons and Paroles

Governor Kay Ivey announced that she is appointing Judge Charles Graddick to serve as Director of the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles.

Judge Graddick is a two-term Alabama Attorney and has an extensive background in law and public service. Graddick was first elected to the office at 28 when he became Mobile’s youngest district attorney.

“From the start of his career, Judge Graddick dedicated his life to serving the people of Alabama and protecting the law. These are necessary qualities to lead Pardons and Paroles. As our state’s top law enforcement official, he was a national leader in advocating for victims’ rights and in prosecuting crimes. I am proud to have someone of Judge Graddick’s experience and caliber at the helm of this board. Public safety is paramount,” said Governor Ivey.

During Judge Graddick’s two terms as Alabama’s attorney general, he established the first statewide Victim’s Assistance Office. Judge Graddick also served as chairman of the Southern Association of Attorneys General. He served as Circuit Judge in Mobile County. Most recently, he served the city of Mobile as Senior Judicial Advisor and Director of Courts, where he has been responsible for a dramatic restructure and reform of the city’s justice system.

“The governor, attorney general, and the public have made it clear that our Board of Pardons and Paroles must carry out their duties to ensure justice for victims and safety for all of our citizens. That means that we need to identify the strengths and weaknesses of the operation and make necessary improvements to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of the agency,” Judge Graddick said. “I am honored to lead these efforts as Director. Serving in this capacity, I hope to leave Alabama a safer place to live and raise a family.”

Graddick earned his bachelor’s degree from The University of Alabama. Upon earning his law degree from Cumberland School of Law and being named most outstanding graduate, Graddick clerked for Alabama Supreme Court Justice Daniel T. McCall. He also served the country in the Army Reserve and Alabama National Guard. After 23 years of service, he retired as Major, Judge Advocate General.

Judge Graddick will replace Eddie Cook effective September 1, 2019.