Clinton Avenue's road improvements raises concerns among residents

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The City of Huntsville’s road improvement projects are cleaning up roads and getting rid of potholes.

But some residents, like Beth Morring, who lives Clinton Avenue says that by removing the potholes, the road has become more dangerous.

“Because we had so many potholes and it was not in good shape. But now a negative on top of that has been that people are even going faster down Clinton Avenue because it’s a beautiful smooth road now,” said Morring.

Thursday night around 7:30 p.m. a woman lost control of her car on Clinton Avenue, Morring says she heard the crash, then saw the woman’s car flip in front of her house.

Morring said the driver sideswiped her son’s truck that was parked on the side of the street, then ran into a tree. But she says this isn’t anything new.

“Last night it was about 7:30 but usually it is much later. We’ve been woken up several times with accidents out front. Personally, we’ve had four cars that have been destroyed,” explained Morring.

Now Morring said she and her neighbors are making calls to the City of Huntsville asking for something to be done to slow down these drivers.

Morring said it’s dangerous for those inside the vehicles and out.

“It could have been my son getting in his car instead of his car being empty last night. It could have been me walking my dog outside,” said Morring.

She says Clinton Avenue’s residents are asking for speed bumps, new lights, or more officers patrolling the area.

WHNT News 19 has reached out to the City of Huntsville who says they have not heard of the issue.

This is an ongoing story. As we get new information we’ll update this story here.