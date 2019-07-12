City of Huntsville opens $3.7 Million Sand Volleyball Complex in John Hunt Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A $3.7 million Sand Volleyball Complex is now open in John Hunt Park.

City officials expected the 12-court beach/sand volleyball facility to mark Huntsville as a premier location for regional and national beach volleyball tournaments and play.

The Sand Volleyball Complex has professional level net systems, Musco LED lighted courts, covered viewing area, WiFi, sound system for music and play-by-play announcements, webcams, a cooling room to keep players from overheating and ice machine for injury ice. The courts include 24 inches of top-grade beach sand along with an automated sand watering system. There is a locker room with restrooms, showers and dressing rooms, a concession/meet management area, and utility hook-ups in a designated area for food trucks.

“This complex is part of our long-term commitment to create a recreation hub in John Hunt Park,” said Mayor Tommy Battle. “Sand volleyball provides us with another dynamic sports offering for our community and it’s one that offers economic potential in hosting sports tournaments.”

Volleyball has become a popular sport in local schools and at the club level. Parks & Recreation Director Steve Ivey says beach/sand volleyball provides these volleyball enthusiasts with another viable option.

“Beach volleyball is a rapidly growing sport in the country as well as in the NCAA Division 1. This facility means our local players will have more opportunities for play and to earn athletic scholarships in the sport,” said Ivey.