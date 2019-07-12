Calhoun Community College starting its Instant Admission Days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Both Huntsville and Decatur campuses of Calhoun Community College will host a series of events over the summer designed to make the admission process more streamlined and easy for potential students.

Instant Admission Days are an effort to boost fall enrollment, which can help students get back to school or enter college after completing high school or their G.E.D.

The dates are as follows:

Tuesdays: July 16, July 23, August 6 and August 13, from 1:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Saturdays: July 13, July 27, August 10 and August 17, from 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

All sessions will be held on both the Decatur Campus, 6250 Hwy. 31 North in the Chasteen Student Services Center; and on the Huntsville campus, 102 Wynn Dr. NW in the Grand Foyer of building No. 1.

The college says attendees can arrive, apply, and get accepted all in one day at each Instant Admission Day.

It's an annual event that can introduce students and parents to college advisors, fulfill the application process, learn more about financial aid, and schedule or take placement exams and register for fall classes.

Ashley Robison, the Outreach Coordinator, said, "It's a walk through the admissions process from applying to the college to registering for classes. Our tagline is to change your life in an instant. And that's what we hope."

In order to complete the admissions and financial aid processes, students must bring a current government issued photo ID and 2017 tax forms. For more information, please email ashley.robison@calhoun.edu or you may register online at http://calhoun.edu/instantadmission.

"There are going to be a number of jobs coming available over the next couple of years," Robison said. "They need technicians in the plants. So we work really closely with industry in the area whether it be in cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing, or health care. We work really closely to train their workers. And they all have caps in the workforce."