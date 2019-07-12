× Buy a dozen, get a dozen glazed for $1 at Krispy Kreme’s 82nd birthday party

“It’s our birthday, but it’s your party!”

Krispy Kreme is celebrating 82 years of doughnuts with an amazing offer and a special new treat.

On Monday, July 15th, Krispy Kreme will offer a limited edition birthday doughnut for one week only. The birthday treat is the Original Filled Birthday Batter Doughnut filled with birthday cake batter, dipped in strawberry icing, and topped with party sprinkles.

On Friday, July 19th, fans can buy one dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen.

This special offer is available at participating stores.

To find a Krispy Kreme near you, click here.

“Krispy Kreme fans love to celebrate our birthday. They really make it their party, which is good with us. We’re continuing our birthday tradition of the $1 dozen deal, which is great. But this year for the first time we are filling an Original Glazed doughnut with birthday cake batter … and that’s even better,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme.