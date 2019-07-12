Boaz man died in single-vehicle wreck in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala – Alabama State Troopers say a Boaz man died when he was ejected from a pickup truck.

Yasin Escalante Ortiz, 24, died when the pickup truck he was riding in left the roadway and struck a utility pole and struck several trees. The wreck occurred on DeKalb County 479 around 8:05 a.m. Friday.

Troopers say Ortiz was not using a seat belt and died at the scene. The driver of the truck was also ejected and was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

Troopers continue to investigate this wreck.