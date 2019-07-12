× Boaz city leaders ask for community input on growth plan

BOAZ, Ala. – The City of Boaz is preparing a comprehensive plan to guide growth and improvement in the community over the next 20 years. City leaders say they welcome your input to help shape Boaz for generations to come.

Take a moment to answer the Boaz Plan survey by clicking here:

A community meeting to discuss the plan will be happening Tuesday, July 16, at 6 p.m. in Fielder Auditorium at Snead State Community College.