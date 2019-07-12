Signal Issues continue after lightning strike to WHNT

Boaz city leaders ask for community input on growth plan

Posted 3:04 pm, July 12, 2019, by

BOAZ, Ala. – The City of Boaz is preparing a comprehensive plan to guide growth and improvement in the community over the next 20 years. City leaders say they welcome your input to help shape Boaz for generations to come.

Take a moment to answer the Boaz Plan survey by clicking here:

A community meeting to discuss the plan will be happening Tuesday, July 16, at 6 p.m. in Fielder Auditorium at Snead State Community College.

Google Map for coordinates 34.201317 by -86.169454.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.