Alabama's Free Range Days coming to five public shooting ranges in August

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) invites recreational shooters to take aim at select public shooting ranges during Alabama’s Free Range Days on August 3, 10, and 17.

During these events, license and shooting range permit requirements will be waived at the Barbour, Cahaba, Upper Delta, Etowah, and Swan Creek public shooting ranges on the dates listed below.

The ADCNR’s Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) has partnered with the National Shooting Sports Foundation to provide the Free Range Days as part of National Shooting Sports Month, which takes place in August.

During the events, new shooters will have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience with firearms at no charge from certified instructors at five of the state’s top public shooting ranges. These ranges are primarily located in Wildlife Management Areas (WMA) throughout the state. Alabama’s Free Range Days will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., but shooters are welcome to stay and shoot the remainder of the day. Shooters are encouraged to bring someone with them who is new to shooting sports. Those who do will receive a free gift, while supplies last.

Equipment, ammunition, and hearing and eye protection will be provided free of charge, if needed, at the five ranges listed below (during event hours only). If they prefer, shooters are welcome to bring their own equipment.

2019 Free Range Days

August 3

Cahaba River WMA Shooting Range

August 10

Barbour WMA Shooting Range

Etowah Public Shooting Range

August 17

Upper Delta WMA Shooting Range

Swan Creek WMA Shooting Range

License and permit requirements will remain in effect for all other ADCNR public shooting ranges.

ADCNR’s public shooting ranges provide a comfortable, safe place to shoot firearms or practice archery. For more information including directions, visit here: