Signal Issues continue after lightning strike to WHNT

3 displaced following kitchen fire on Teejay Drive in Huntsville

Posted 10:16 am, July 12, 2019, by

Close-up of the red lights on top of a fire engine.(Getty Images)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Three adults are without a home following a fire in Northwest Huntsville.

Huntsville Fire was called to a kitchen fire at 4239 Teejay Drive. Crews say they found heavy fire in the kitchen and attic area above the kitchen.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire.

According to officials, three adults were displaced and are currently staying with family members.

Unattended cooking was determined as the cause of the fire.

Officials want to remind residents that the number one cause of house fires in Huntsville and the nation in unattended cooking.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.