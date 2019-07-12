× 3 displaced following kitchen fire on Teejay Drive in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Three adults are without a home following a fire in Northwest Huntsville.

Huntsville Fire was called to a kitchen fire at 4239 Teejay Drive. Crews say they found heavy fire in the kitchen and attic area above the kitchen.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire.

According to officials, three adults were displaced and are currently staying with family members.

Unattended cooking was determined as the cause of the fire.

Officials want to remind residents that the number one cause of house fires in Huntsville and the nation in unattended cooking.