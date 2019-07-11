The Downtown Rescue Mission expands to new location on Winchester Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Downtown Rescue Mission is continuing to expand its service efforts across Alabama.

The nonprofit’s eighth and newest thrift store will be located at 1946 Winchester Road in Huntsville. The grand opening will be held Friday, July 12th from 10:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. A ribbon-cutting will take place by the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce at 10:30 a.m.

All customers and guests will receive free hamburgers, hot dogs, popcorn, and door prize opportunities. Customers shopping on Friday and Saturday will receive discounts of 15 percent off new furniture, 25 percent off new mattresses, and 50 percent off all other merchandise.

“Our thrift stores are not only a source of funding for the mission, but a source of ministry outreach in the community that they are a part of,” said President and CEO Keith Overholt in a press release.

For more information on the Downtown Rescue Mission or to donate, visit www.downtownrescuemission.org or call 256-536-2441.