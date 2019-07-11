State hires expert to help in abortion lawsuit

Posted 10:13 pm, July 11, 2019, by

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama attorney general’s office is hiring a $200-per-hour litigation consultant to help defend the state’s attempt to outlaw abortion.

The contract went before a legislative review committee Thursday. It will pay law professor Scott Gaylord up to $75,000 over two years.

Clay Crenshaw of the attorney general’s office said Gaylord is a nationally known consultant who will assist the state and help find expert witnesses.

The newly passed law would ban abortions in most cases. Abortion providers filed a lawsuit to block it from taking effect in November.

Supporters have acknowledged the ban will likely be blocked by a judge, but said their aim is to get the case before the U.S. Supreme Court. Critics have called the legal fight a waste of taxpayer dollars.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.